This week, the French car manufacturer Renault will present a new electric city car, the Ampere, which is expected to be manufactured at a factory in Novi Mesto, Slovenia, unnamed sources told the Reuters news agency.The new vehicle from Renault, which is expected to enter the market in 2026, is said to be even smaller than the revamped cult model R5. Renault presents the “affordable” vehicle before the start of the stock exchange listing of the new company Ampere, to which it has excluded the production of electric vehicles.

The Revoz company cannot comment on “media speculation” for now. More information could be available on Wednesday after Ampera’s capital day, they responded to STA.

Ampere announced that it will launch six electric models by 2030. By 2026, it plans to produce 600,000, and by 2031, a million electric vehicles annually. Just under 50,000 electric Meganes and Kangoos were sold last year. For 2024, they announced the start of sales of electrified stage models and the R5, and for 2025, the arrival of a renewed, electric “car”, the R4 model, according to Reuters.

The company Ampere, which was founded on November 1 this year, wants to become the leading European manufacturer in the rapidly growing market of electric vehicles, announced today from the company GA Adria, which markets Renault vehicles in Slovenia.

” Ampere is focused on technology and uses a horizontal model that allows it to be more flexible and more innovative. The goal is to produce affordable vehicles in Europe that customers can afford, ” they wrote.

Ampere has 11 locations in France, including four industrial plants: the ElectriCity industrial hub, which includes three plants (Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz), and the Cleon plant. It employs more than 11,000 people, 35 percent of whom are engineers.

On Wednesday, Renault is preparing a presentation to investors regarding Ampere, according to GA Adriatic.

Renault’s Revoz factory in Novi Mesto currently manufactures the Clio and Twingo models, the latter also in an electric version. By the end of the year, Revoz is expected to produce 62,000 cars, namely approximately 31,000 clios and approximately the same number of twinges, of which 17,000 are electric twinges.

The Finance newspaper reported in October that the Chinese Geely could enter the ownership of Revoz, which is currently wholly owned by Renault. This is Renault’s partner in China, among other things it is the owner of Volvo and part owner of Mercedes-Benz, it is present in Europe with the brands Polestar and Zeekr.