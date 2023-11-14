A historic breakthrough in medicine that means new hope for an American war veteran. In New York, a team of surgeons successfully transplanted the entire eye of a 46-year-old patient for the first time ever, although it is not yet clear whether he will ever see again. “Even though I can’t move my left eye, I feel good, I’m slowly getting my feeling back, but I can’t blink yet,” said the American. In May, he underwent a 21-hour operation during which half of his face was replaced, but he can still see in the other eye. We are not saying that we will restore his sight, but I am sure that we are one step closer to it, said the head of the eye transplant.