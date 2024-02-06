Buckingham Palace has disclosed that King Charles III of Britain has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, unrelated to prostate cancer. The illness was detected during the king’s hospitalization for an enlarged prostate, and he has now commenced a regimen of regular treatments. While advised to postpone public-facing duties, King Charles III will continue to engage in state business and official paperwork, working behind the scenes. The palace has not disclosed the specific type of cancer.

Following a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate concern emerged, leading to diagnostic tests that confirmed the presence of cancer. Despite this setback, the king, aged 75, remains positive about his treatment and expresses gratitude to the medical team for swift intervention.

To prevent speculation and contribute to public understanding of cancer, King Charles III has chosen to share his diagnosis. He is determined to return to full public duty as soon as possible. His recent discharge from the London Clinic after treatment for an enlarged prostate preceded this announcement.

This health revelation comes amidst other concerns within the royal family, including the Princess of Wales’s significant abdominal surgery and the diagnosis of skin cancer for Sarah, Duchess of York. The palace underscores the king’s commitment to transparency in sharing his health condition, emphasizing its potential impact on individuals worldwide affected by cancer. King Charles III, who ascended to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen attending church in Sandringham on Sunday.