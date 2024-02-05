Farmers from Lerin, situated on the border with Macedonia, conducted a symbolic and peaceful protest, as reported by the MIA correspondent in Athens. As part of the ongoing activities and protests by farmers across Greece, those from Lerin, as per state television ERT, arrived at the Niki border crossing with their tractors this morning.

The tractors were strategically parked along the road leading to the border, ensuring that there were no disruptions to traffic or impediments for vehicles and trucks traveling to and from Greece.