Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski has confirmed unofficial information about his contemplation of removing the armed forces commander as part of broader leadership changes. In an interview with Italian RAI television, Zelensky expressed consideration for the dismissal of General Valery Zaluzhny, a popular figure, and Ukrainian Pravda reported that the Chief of General Staff, Serhiy Shaptal, is also under consideration for dismissal.

Zelensky emphasized that his evaluation aims to ensure the country is led by individuals “confident of its victory” over Russia. This marks the first time Zelensky has acknowledged the possibility of replacing Zaluzhny, causing varied reactions within Ukraine and sparking interest in the Kremlin just ahead of the second anniversary of the war’s commencement.

General Zaluzhny is widely respected among Ukrainian soldiers and is regarded as a national hero for his strategic efforts in slowing down the initial Russian invasion and skillfully countering Russian forces. The potential dismissal raises questions about his successor and whether they can command the same respect among Ukrainian soldiers and international military leaders. Such a change could impact combat morale during a critical phase in the war, as reported by US media.

Reports indicate that last week, Zelensky asked Zaluzhny to resign, but the general refused, yet Zaluzni has not commented on these reports. The tensions between the two leaders have escalated due to the less-than-anticipated results of Ukraine’s counteroffensive initiated in June with substantial Western weapons support.