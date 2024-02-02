The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is set to announce its decision on jurisdiction today in the case initiated by Ukraine against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the United Nations’ highest court shortly after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, alleging that Moscow violated the terms of the Genocide Convention.

Russia has vehemently denied the accusations and is urging the dismissal of the case. Moscow has asserted that Ukraine is using the case as a means to obtain a judgment on the legality of the Russian military operation.

In support of its application to the UN court, Ukraine has garnered backing from 32 Western allies, including numerous European countries, Australia, and Canada.

The court had previously issued emergency measures in March 2022 on the case, directing Russia to immediately halt military operations in Ukraine. However, Moscow has chosen to disregard these measures.