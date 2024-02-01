The US government has attributed the recent deadly attack on US soldiers in Jordan to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group that includes multiple organizations, including Kata’ib Hezbollah. The attack, resulting in the death of three US soldiers and injuries to about two dozen others, occurred through a drone strike on a US military outpost in Jordan. President Joe Biden has held radical militant groups supported by Iran responsible for the attack and has threatened retaliation, despite Iran denying any involvement. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the incident, and Kata’ib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia within this umbrella group, is known for demanding the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq. Although Kata’ib Hezbollah has characteristics similar to the Jordan attack, the current attribution by the US intelligence community is to the broader Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war in October, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have collaborated under the umbrella term, conducting almost daily attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria. In response, the US government has carried out air strikes in both countries. Additionally, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, expressing solidarity with Hamas, have targeted ships in the Red Sea. The US and Britain, supported by other allies, have responded with military strikes against the Iranian-backed militia in Yemen.