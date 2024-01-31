Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced resistance when attempting to remove Commander-in-Chief Valery Salushnyi, as reported by media outlets.

According to The Times, high-ranking officers disclosed that Salushnyi was called to a private meeting with Zelensky on Monday. During the meeting, Salushnyi contested the presidential advisors’ optimistic evaluation of the military situation. Consequently, Zelensky urged Salushnyi to resign, but the commander-in-chief refused.

In response, Zelensky threatened to issue a decree for Salushnyi’s dismissal. However, potential successors declined the opportunity to assume the role of commander-in-chief, compelling the president to retract his decision and retain Salushnyi temporarily.

The Times highlighted that pressure from the United States, the United Kingdom, and influential military officials contributed to Zelensky’s reversal. The Guardian also covered the attempted dismissal, citing information from opposition parliament members.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence contradicted reports of Salushnyi’s dismissal on Telegram on Monday. Tensions between Zelensky and Salushnyi had been escalating for weeks, particularly in the aftermath of a failed counter-offensive against Russian attackers.

Valery Salushnyi, aged 50, assumed the role of army commander-in-chief a few months before the Russian invasion in February 2022. Despite strained relations, he successfully led Ukrainian troops to resist the invasion and reclaim some occupied territories.

Salushnyi enjoys popularity among soldiers and the public. Although rumors of his political aspirations circulate, he has consistently denied having such ambitions.