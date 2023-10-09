The opposition Christian Social People’s Party (CSV) secured the most seats in Luxembourg’s parliamentary elections, with the Greens suffering significant losses. The Greens lost five seats, while the CSV kept 21 out of 60 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. The CSV’s lead candidate, Luc Frieden, claimed a clear mandate to form the next government. Prime Minister Xavier Bettel’s Democratic Party (DP) gained two seats and is likely to form a coalition government, possibly with the CSV or the Socialist Workers’ Party (LSAP). Voting was compulsory for the country’s 284,000 eligible voters.