Simone Biles made history by claiming her sixth all-around title at the artistic gymnastics world championships in Antwerp, Belgium. With a total of 34 Olympic and world championships medals, she now surpasses Belarusian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo’s record of 33 medals. Biles also led the US women’s team to their seventh consecutive gold medal just two days before her individual win. Despite overcoming “the twisties” and focusing on her mental health, she is set to compete in several finals over the weekend.