In response to the large-scale attacks carried out by the Palestinian extremist organization Hamas, US President Joe Biden has made a commitment to stand by Israel, emphasizing their right to self-defense. In a statement issued on Saturday, President Biden firmly stated, “Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.”

Furthermore, he cautioned against any hostile actions by parties targeting Israel during this situation, reiterating his administration’s strong and steadfast support for Israel’s security. President Biden had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Saturday, and the White House confirmed that they would maintain close communication in the days to come.