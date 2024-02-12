In a run-off election on Sunday, voters in Finland who did not make up the 46% of the electorate that cast early ballots will choose a president.

The decision between former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, 65, and former prime minister Alexander Stubb, 55, will be made by voters until the evening.

In Finland, almost two million voters have already completed their ballots.

That being the case, a preliminary estimate ought to be released soon after polls close at 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT). Over the evening, a preliminary final result is anticipated to be made public. The polls indicate that Stubb, a conservative, is marginally ahead of his Green Party opponent.