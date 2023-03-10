Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, killing at least seven people, Euronews reported.

The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometres north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.

According to the German Bild newspaper, at least seven people were killed in the incident and another eight were injured.

Police announced overnight on Twitter that they had discovered a body “in a parish house in Gross Borstel and we believe it could be a perpetrator” of the shooting. “At this point, we assume there was only one shooter,” they said.