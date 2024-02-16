Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday during his second official visit to Germany since the commencement of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Anticipated during the meeting is the signing of a long-term security agreement between Scholz and Zelensky. Following this, Zelensky will also hold discussions with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin before proceeding to Paris for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. The agenda includes the signing of a bilateral security accord, aligning with the decision made by NATO heads of state and government at their summit in Vilnius in July.

Initiating the process, Britain entered into a 10-year agreement, with other NATO members expected to follow suit. The UK-Ukraine agreement outlines London’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in both present and future conflicts with Russia, involving swift and enduring military assistance without the deployment of British soldiers.

On Saturday, Zelensky is scheduled to address the Munich Security Conference, where he will engage in bilateral meetings with various world leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris. This marks Zelensky’s first in-person attendance at the international security conference since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Having made his inaugural visit to Germany in May last year since the onset of the war, Zelensky also briefly visited US forces stationed in Wiesbaden during a December trip across European countries.