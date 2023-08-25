15 swimmers will compete in the Ohrid Marathon Sport 25.08.2023 / 21:41 The Ohrid Marathon will take place tomorrow. Nine men and six women swimmers will race along the length of lake Ohrid. The route is 25 kilometers long, from the monastery of St. Naum to the city of Ohrid. Ohridmarathon Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.08.2023 Ohrid: Five people saved from a sailboat caught in a storm Macedonia 14.08.2023 The Government and Albanian parties celebrate the Ohrid Framework Treaty Macedonia 13.08.2023 Ahmeti wants Parliament to accept the Bulgarian amendments News After they were caught, Xhabir Deralla and Frontline stopped funding their dark propaganda against VMRO TV host condemns the editing of his show by pro-SDSM news site East Gate Mall operating normally after the shooting Greater Albania maps again flown at a political event in Tetovo Kosovo again refuses to extradite Albanian Islamist sentenced for the Good Friday massacre Attempted mafia style murder in Skopje’s busiest mall During his meeting with Escobar, Mickoski underlined VMRO position on the amendments, said early elections are the only way out Ilievski to Deralla: You fund the spreading of SDSM’s dark propaganda .
