Slaveski beats Lindsey for the BKFC title Sport 26.08.2023 / 13:32 Macedonian fighter Gorjan Gogo Slaveski beat American Jake Lindsey in Miami for a title in the welterweight BKFC world championship. Slavevski was first ranked coming in the fight, and he beat the 4th ranked Kansan at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds.
