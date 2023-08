Italian marathon swimmer Alessio Occhipinti won the Ohrid Marathon and set a new record time of under 4 hours.

Occhipinti swam the 25 kilometers from the monastery of St. Naum to Ohrid in 4 hours, 53 minutes and 14 seconds. Argentinian Mathias Diaz, who won the race last year, was second on Saturday.

Caroline Jouisse from France was best among the women, completing the race in 5 hours, 5 minutes and 59 seconds.