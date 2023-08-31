The Macedonian national volleyball team started the European Championship with a 3 – 1 victory over Denmark in the first round of Group C, which was played in Skopje.

The Macedonian volleyball players won their first victory on their third appearance in the European Championship after a tense and exhausting match that lasted for 2.5 hours.

The next challenge for Coach Joshko Milenkovski’s team will be the national team of Monte Negronon on Saturday, and on Sunday they are meeting the Polish national team. This round of the European Championship will be completed on September 5 and 6, when the Macedonians will play against the national teams of Holland and the Czech Republic.