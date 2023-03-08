The chaotic reconstruction of the Government, to accommodate another ethnic Albanian party – the Alliance of Albanians – will cost the country 18 million EUR in extra interest on the large bond that was being issued at the time.

Justice Minister Nikola Tupancevski refused to approve the bond in time as he was being replaced from office, and it had to be re-issued days later. The interest rate to just a hair shy of 7 percent for the 500 million EUR issue and this will add 18 million to the total cost of repayment, said former Finance Minister Trajko Slaveski.

The original bond was supposed to be 600 million EUR, with a rate of 6.25 percent.