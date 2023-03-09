Tomorrow, the government will announce the limit on the prices of pasta and dairy products, following the example of bread. The Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi, said that they will intervene in the prices of other products, that is, wherever there are “profits or margins from what is regular”.

Tomorrow morning we will have a decision on pasta and dairy products, after which we will inform the Prime Minister at a briefing. As I previously stated, citizens should be calm, the prices will be reduced not only for these products, but we will continue to reduce prices where the analyzes will show us that there are profits or margins from what is regular, said Bekteshi.

As he added, a 10% price reduction is expected, which means that starting today, price changes can be observed by some of the producers. Bektesi called on other companies to follow this example.