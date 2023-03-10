Pasta prices will be reduced by 15 percent and dairy products by 10 percent, and their prices will be capped, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski on Friday.

The price of pasta, macaroni and spaghetti is reduced by 15 percent or on average by eight to nine denars. Customs duties for the import of these products are also revoked from March 13 to May 31, 2023. The prices of dairy products are also frozen: cow’s milk 2.8, 3.2 and 3.5 percent, cottage cheese, cow’s and mixed white cheese, cow’s cheese, sour milk, cream and yogurt. Prices are reduced by ten percent, and the decision is valid from March 17 to May 31, 2023, Kovacevski said.

According to him, the Government will continue to make decisions that protect the interests and standards of citizens.