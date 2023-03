The unemployment rate in the Republic of Macedonia in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 was 14 percent, said the State Statistical Office on Friday.

The activity rate in this period was 54.9 percent, while the employment rate was 47.2 percent.

In Q4, the labour force in the Republic of Macedonia numbered 802,280 persons, of whom 690,053 were employed, while 112,227 were unemployed persons.