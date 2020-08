A statistic report compiled by the Reflektor site shows that the number of job seekers grew by 36,362 between the end of March and the end of August.

There were 107,732 active job seekers registered with the Employment agency in April and now the number has grown to 144,094. The period also saw a 5 percent drop in the average salary, from 27,206 denars in March (446 EUR) down to 26,422.