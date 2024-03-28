Football in Macedonia The national team, captained by selector Blagoja Milevski, participated in two amicable matches in Antalya recently; he lost against Montenegro (1:0) and drew with Moldova (1:1).In both games, the quality of play was subpar, and supporters attacked Milevski and the national team on social media.

Additionally, Igor Angelovski, the former national team coach who led Macedonia to its first-ever major competition three years prior—the European Championship—spoke about the Macedonian games. He also congratulated the Georgians in his Facebook post for their historic standing in the European Championship 2024, a competition in which we made history by qualifying for Euro 2020: