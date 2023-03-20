A wealthy Serbian businessman hired American pop star Jennifer Lopez to perform at his party at the end of May reports the Serbian tabloid Kurir, which does not reveal the businessman’s name, but claims that it is verified information.

Jennifer Lopez will fly to the Belgrade airport on a private plane, from where she will be taken to a party, where she will stay for two hours, and then return to the USA, reports Kurir, adding that the host will pay her 200,000 euros for this.

“The price includes her transfer, accommodation and socializing with the birthday boy and his guests,” an unnamed source told Kurir, “her team did not set any additional conditions, except that the media must not be present at the event and that the guests must not bother her with conversation.”

Source: slovenia.postsen.com