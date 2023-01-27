Six below zero degrees Celsius and a snow cover of 83 centimeters were recorded at Popova Sapka at 7 am, making it the coldest place in Macedonia this morning.

There is also a snow cover in Mavrovi Anovi, 20 centimeters, Lazaropole 10, Krusevo and Berovo seven, Kriva Palanka and Gjuriste four, Pozarane two and Debar, Topolcani one centimeter, informs the Administration for Hydrometeorological Affairs.

Mostly cloudy weather today with wind from the north, snow at higher elevations and intermittent rain or snow at lower elevations.

The maximum temperature will range between 1C and 5 C.