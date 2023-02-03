Sunny but cold Life 03.02.2023 / 9:35 Sunny with scattered clouds, light snow in places, and moderate wind from the northwest picking up along the Vardar. Lows will range between -4°C and 2°C, and highs between 3°C and 10°C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 9°C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Sunny weather with few clouds, light snowfall likely in the afternoon and overnight Cold and cloudy weather Popova Sapka gets 83 cm of snow Ukraine’s Odesa city put on UNESCO heritage in danger list Orthodox faithful celebrate Epiphany (Vodici) Epiphany (Vodici) non-working day for Orthodox faithful Up to 40-minute wait time reported at Tabanovce border Mostly cloudy weather with temperatures up to 10C .
