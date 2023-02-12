Dubai, which already boasts the world’s tallest building — the Burj Khalifa–is now expected to get a gigantic moon-shaped resort soon, reports NDTV.

Quoting Arabian Business magazine, NDTV reported Moon World Resorts (MWR), a Canadian architectural firm, has proposed to build the resort in order to provide guests with affordable space tourism on the ground.

The ultra-luxurious hotel, which will be a replica of the lunar surface, is expected to be completed in 48 months and will stand 735 feet tall, the report said.

“Moon Dubai,” according to the architectural firm, will benefit the emirate’s economy in areas such as hospitality, entertainment, attractions, education, technology, the environment, and space tourism, it said.

“Moon Dubai will be the largest and most successful modern-day tourism project within the entire MENA region, doubling annual tourism visitations to Dubai based on its global appeal, brand awareness and unique multiple integrated offerings,” Moon World Resorts’ founders Sandra G Matthews and Michael R Henderson, said.

It can “comfortably accommodate 10 million annual visitors, the report quoted them as saying.

Guests at the opulent resort could enjoy a spa and wellness section, a nightclub, an event center, a global meeting place, a lounge, and an in-house “moon shuttle.” The hotel will also serve as a training facility for various space agencies and their astronauts.

Quoting The National, the report said the Moon resort will cost a whopping $5 billion to build, with an annual revenue projection of $1.8 billion. Currently, the company is acquiring licenses and organising road shows to promote the Moon to potential customers.

Source: www.thedailystar.net