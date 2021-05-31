The best known Macedonian pianist Simon Trpceski received a standing ovation in Sofia where he performed works by Beethoven with Macedonian violinist Aleksandar Kraposki and Bulgarian chelist Aleksandar Somov and the Sofia Philharmonics Orchestra.

Both Culture Ministers, Irena Stefoska and Velislav Minekov attended the concert as did Zaev’s envoy to Bulgaria Vlado Buckovski. The concert is part of a charm offensive to maintain some level of good relations between the two countries as Bulgaria vetoes Macedonia from opening EU accession talks and the relationship quickly deteriorates.