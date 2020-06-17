The state ran ELEM energy company gave a contract worth 5,5 million EUR to the Bitola based Markovski company for digging of coal for the REK Bitola coal fired power plant.

The year long contract is the first that is signed after ELEM (ESM) failed to go go ahead and begin the purchase of digging machines of its own. Markovski has long provided such services to ELEM.

Recently, company owner Borce Markovski denied public claims that he was blackmailed by the ruling SDSM party under the threat of facing criminal charges.