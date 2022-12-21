We will do everything in our power to prevent a drastic increase of the electricity price for households, whereas that for small consumers – micro and small companies – will drop, said Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi on Wednesday.

There will be a price reduction for small consumers due to the fact that the prices for electricity and natural gas are already stabilizing on the world stock markets. This allows us to be able to intervene so that our micro and small companies are more competitive not only in our market, but also in the region and beyond, said Bekteshi on Wednesday.

He emphasized that it is certain that there will be a reduction in the price of electricity for small consumers in the regulated market.