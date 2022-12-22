This year, tour operators are not offering Skopje as an attractive place to celebrate the New Year, because there is neither a program nor an appropriate decor, says the director of the Tourism Promotion Agency, Ljupco Janevski. He is sure that even most cities in the interior are better organized and decorated, and this gives a bad image of the tourist offer of a metropolis.

All the cities in the neighborhood knew what they were going to offer to visitors already at the beginning of November, and this contributed to their capacities being sold out at the end of last month, such as in Nis, Serbia. There are no events, no manifestations that can enrich the offer, and this means that many Macedonian citizens will have fun outside the country, says Janevski.