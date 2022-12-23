Tourist operators are protesting the unserious way in which the city of Skopje is approaching the New Year celebrations. The chaotic management of the city meant uncertainty over whether there will be a New Years’ Eve celebration at all – this event has drawn tourists from the region in past years.

We lack organized tours and promotion of Skopje as a capital, a business center that should be open 12 months of the year. There are not enough events happening. That is why the operators were prevented from promoting the city and putting it in their offers, said Ljupco Janevski, head of the APPT tourism promotion agency.

He compared Skopje unfavorably to cities like Nish, which is promoting its own NYE celebration since November and hotels are sold out. Ohrid also does far better than Skopje.