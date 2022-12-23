Members of the Macedonian Parliament wil conclude the debatee on the 2023 budget.

The budget provides for a deficit rate of 4.6 percent of GDP. Total revenue is projected to reach 4.6 billion EUR, and spending is set at 5.3 billion EUR.

The Finance Ministry estimates the 2023 growth rate at 2.9 percent, and the inflation is set at high 7.1 percent. The Government insists that it will impleent at 50 percent increase in capital investments – up to 900 million EUR. According to the opposition, the budget is inflationary and oversized, and will just add to Macedonia’s fiscal problems.