The Zaev Government decided to impose a tax of 3.5 denars on diesel fuels and heating oil, as well as leaded gas and airplane fuel. Additionally, unleaded fuels will face a slightly lower tax of 3.1 denars per liter.

The move is announced as a step to help fight climate change, and it comes as the budget deficit and the overall public exploded during the coronavirus pandemic. The move is expected to accelerate the growing inflation rate and to hit consumers, who are already struggling in the difficult economic situation.