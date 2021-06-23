One injured in a shooting near Skopje’s Skenderbeg Square Macedonia 23.06.2021 / 23:27 One person was reportedly shot and injured in a cafe near the Skenderbeg Square in Skopje’s Old Bazaar. The incident reportedly occurred at 22:15. Police is at the scene, but there are still no reports on the motive. shootingskenderbeg Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 22.06.2021 Message in support of the Albanian minority in Greece displayed in Skopje Macedonia 18.06.2021 Man shot, badly injured in Debar Macedonia 20.05.2021 Second victim dies a week after the Butel mafia shooting Macedonia News Peter Szijjarto asks Bulgaria to allow Macedonia to begin its EU accession talks while the historic dispute is being resolved Despite inflation fears, Government goes ahead with a new fuel tax Daily corona report: 1 death, 5 new cases Zaev’s deputy claims credit for the reduction in the emigration rate caused by the pandemic Zaev blames EU for the Bulgarian veto, reveals his latest offer to Bulgaria on the national identity front Schools expected to re-open in September Macedonia has no European future with Zaev in charge Zaev apologizes to Greece for using “Macedonian” for the Macedonian football team .
