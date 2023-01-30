As of midnight, gasoline prices will increase by one denar per liter, and the price of diesel will increase by half a denar per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission decided today.

The new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be MKD 84 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will be sold for MKD 86, and EURODIESEL (D-E V) for MKD 84.5 per liter.

The price of Extra light household oil (EL-1) is reduced by one denar per liter and will amount to MKD 82.5. The price of M-1 NS fuel increases by 0.304 denars per kilogram and will amount to MKD 41.346.