In a statement, the ruling SDSM party said that it expects to see food prices drop, after the Government announced a package of energy subsidies for food producers. Macedonia is facing double digit inflation, with some food item prices up by over 50 percent.

The program will reduce energy prices for producers of flour, bread, dairy products and meat. “This will stabilize and reduce the prices of final products. We expect the prices to drop by at least 10 percent. SDSM will not leave anybody alone in the crisis”, the party said.