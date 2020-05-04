VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the shortfall in public revenue has reached 105 million EUR so far in the year. Macedonia is heading toward a deep economic crisis because of the coronavirus, with the Finance MInistry estimating an annual shortfall of between 700 million and 1,3 billion EUR.

Industrial production declined by 14 percent in March, and the number of industrial workers dropped by 4 percent. Today I received a report that the UJP tax revenue service, which fills up to 70 percent of the budget, has collected about 55 million EUR under its projections in April, and for the whole year, the shortfall stands at 105 million EUR, Mickoski said, when asked by the press about the 2020 economic outlook.

VMRO-DPMNE was proposing an ambitions package of private sector stimulus and relying on the untapped reserves of the Central Bank, but the SDSM led Government dragged its feet on the proposals while pursuing an ultimately rejected idea to cut public sector wages.