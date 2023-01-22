The state owned ELEM/ESM energy producing company is seeking offers from gas suppliers for February.

The company switched from the Makpetrol company to the Bulgarian Balkan Utilities as the main supplier for the three heating plants that operate in the capital Skopje, and service the only warm water central heating system in the country, which was recently taken over by ELEM to cover the costs it was accruing due to high gas prices. ELEM is seeking a fixed price for the month.