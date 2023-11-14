The sixth annual e-commerce conference’s opening speech is given by President Pendarovski.

The most advanced technologies of the digital era are at our disposal. We have a vast area of untapped potential for economic expansion and advancement. President Stevo Pendarovski said in his opening remarks at the sixth annual e-commerce conference on Tuesday that it is up to us whether we would sleep through this era of time that is already establishing the development of every national economy, big or small, or join the great rivalry.