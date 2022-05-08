Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that he will not accept the opposition’s request for a meeting of party leaders who will discuss setting a date for early general elections. VMRO-DPMNE will begin blocking the work of the Parliament from Tuesday, unless this request is accepted.

The demand of the opposition is irresponsible. We are in time of war and spiking energy and food prices, when we can’t secure transport of grains from Ukraine. We can have a meeting of party leaders but to discuss strategic issues. Not a meeting based on blackmail with countdowns like in a bad action movie. This is the position of all parties, even of parties who are with the opposition bloc, said Kovacevski.