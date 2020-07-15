Citizens will be able to report voting rights violations on the free phone line 0800 54321 which will be operating from 7am to 9pm launched by the Ombudsman Office.

Moreover, all seven offices of the Ombudsman in Skopje, Bitola, Kicevo, Kumanovo, Strumica, Tetovo and Stip will be open to the citizens in order to help them in the exercising and protecting their right to vote.

Citizens will also be able to report any violation of voting right on the phone numbers Tetovo 044 344-082, Strumica 034 329- 996, Kicevo 045 228-586, Bitola 047 242- 310, Stip 032 389-701 and Kumanovo 031 431-488.