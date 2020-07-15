The State Election Commission (SEC) said Tuesday that 7,861 homebound and infirm, 1,235 inmates, and 234 persons in retirement homes exercised their voting right on the second day of voting at the early parliamentary elections.

The number of registered voters who are homebound and infirm stands at 8,852, inmates (1,657), internally displaced persons (6), and persons in retirement homes (357).

In addition, 723 COVID-19 patients and people in self-isolation voted on Monday.

The voter’s register includes 1,814,263 citizens.