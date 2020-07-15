57 reporters from about 15 accredited foreign media outlets are going to cover the early parliamentary election in Macedonia.

The State Election Commission has issued accreditations to Al Jazeera (its Balkans and English channels), Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Voice of America, the Associated Press, Greek broadcaster ERT, ANA-MPA, News 247, German broadcaster ARD, the European Pressphoto Agency EPA, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, Euronews Albania, BBC Serbia and the Radio Television of Kosovo RTK.

Other foreign media are relying on their correspondents to cover the country’s snap election.