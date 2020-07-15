Over 2,000 domestic and foreign observers will monitor the early parliamentary election in Macedonia.

A total of 2,551 domestic and 158 foreign observers have been accredited by the State Election Commission to follow snap parliamentary election.

Of the domestic observers, civic association MOST has accredited 1,254 monitors, followed by Aksios 2017 – 830, CIVIL Center for Freedom – 315, Kumanovo’s Inkluziv – 86, Kumanovo-based National Roma Centre – 38, Ohrid Institute for Economic Strategies and International Affairs – 15, Gostivar’s Together we can – 9 and the Macedonian Center for Culture and Development – 4.

Among the accredited international observers, according to data published on the SEC website, OSCE/ODIHR has accredited 26, the United States Embassy – 41, the EU Delegation to North Macedonia – 13, IFES – 4, French Embassy – 13, Hungarian Embassy – 10, German Embassy – 7, UK Embassy – 7, Italian Embassy – 6, Albanian Embassy – 4, Austrian Embassy – 3, Swiss Embassy – 3, Croatian Embassy – 3, Swedish Embassy – 3, Bulgarian Embassy – 2, Montenegrin Embassy – 2, Czech Embassy – 2, Kosovo Embassy – 2, Netherlands Embassy – 1 and Canadian Embassy – 1, Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina – 1 and International Association for Human Rights – 4.

About 60 foreign reporters have also been accredited to follow the election.