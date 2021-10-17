A total of 1,045 local and foreign observers and translators have been accredited for Sunday’s local elections.

According to data from the State Election Commission (SEC), 714 local observers will monitor the elections, including 512 observers of the AKSIOS 2017 Civil Association in Skopje, 190 from the CIVIL Liberty Center in Skopje, as well as 12 observers from the Institute of Economic Strategies and International Relations Ohrid-Skopje.

A total of 219 international observers and 40 translators have been accredited as well.

Furthermore, the Commission has accredited 217 observers of the OSCE/ODIHR special election assessment mission, the US Embassy will deploy 15 observers, the British Embassy, the French and Hungarian embassies 6 each. There will be 5 observers from IFES and the Albanian Embassy, 4 each from the Russian, Dutch and Italian embassies, the Czech, Croatian Embassy and the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina have 3 accredited observers each, and the embassies of Greece, Bulgaria and Spain have 2 accredited observers each whereas the Belgian Embassy has one observer accredited for Sunday’s local elections.

According to the SEC schedule, the call for accreditation of election observers ended on October 6.