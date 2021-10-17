Citizens will be able to report voting rights violations for the 2021 local elections on the free phone line 0800-54321 which will be operating from 7am to 9pm launched by the Ombudsman Office.

The Ombudsman Office also informed that all seven offices of the Ombudsman in Skopje, Bitola, Kicevo, Kumanovo, Strumica, Tetovo and Stip will be open to the citizens in order to help them in the exercising and protecting their right to vote.