The Public Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday it has continually monitored developments related to the electoral process through an interim commission, which can proceed upon crimes against elections and voting of Chapter 16 of the Criminal Code.

The public prosecutors are committed in the fight against the crimes related to the election process and voting, contributing to their suppression and prevention, said the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

It also informs that additional duty shifts will be established in the Public Prosecutor’s Offices during Sunday’s election day.