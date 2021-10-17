Over 3% of the citizens have so far exercised their right to vote in the local elections, according to the data published on the website of the State Election Commission. According to the SEC, close to 12,000 voters cast their votes by 9 am, and over 20% of the votes were processed.

The State Election Commission (SEC) should release preliminary results from the local elections as they are being sent by the municipal election committees. Results based on data from records of the municipal election commissions are released within 12 hours after the polling stations are closed.

The SEC should the final results from the elections no later than 24 hours after the polling stations are closed. The SEC should release the final results of the elections for each municipality separately.